Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash joins Labour backbench rebellion over welfare reforms

By Mark Payne
Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 12:53 BST
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash rebelled against the Government in the latest vote on welfare reforms after urging the changes to be paused.

He was one of 47 Labour MPs that voted against a proposed benefit cut for future out-of-work claimants in the Universal Credit Bill on Wednesday night.

Mr Brash, who previously abstained at a Second Reading of the Bill, said the proposals remain “deeply flawed and fundamentally unfair”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He criticised the decision to press ahead before the Timms Review of disability benefits has concluded.

Jonathan Brash was part of a backbench rebellion on welfare reforms.placeholder image
Jonathan Brash was part of a backbench rebellion on welfare reforms.

Mr Brash said: “I am proud to be part of a Labour Government that is rebuilding our NHS, investing in schools and jobs, and putting communities like Hartlepool back on the map.

"But I did not come into politics to stay silent when something feels fundamentally wrong.

"I welcome the Government’s decision to remove the most damaging PIP cuts following pressure from me and my colleagues, but I cannot support a Bill that will still take thousands of pounds a year from people who are already unwell and struggling.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We do not get people off benefits by taking away the lifeline they rely on.”

More news: Why these Hartlepool council by-election candidates say you should vote for them

Ultimately, MPs backed the Bill by 336 votes to 242.

Earlier in the debate, Mr Brash intervened on a minister, saying the recent changes and concessions from the Government have caused “anxiety and confusion” in the disabled community.

Social security minister Sir Stephen Timms told MPs: “If you need help into work, the Government should provide it, and those who can’t work must be able to live with dignity.

“Those are the principles underpinning what we’re doing.”

Related topics:LabourGovernmentHartlepoolMPs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice