Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash rebelled against the Government in the latest vote on welfare reforms after urging the changes to be paused.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was one of 47 Labour MPs that voted against a proposed benefit cut for future out-of-work claimants in the Universal Credit Bill on Wednesday night.

Mr Brash, who previously abstained at a Second Reading of the Bill, said the proposals remain “deeply flawed and fundamentally unfair”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He criticised the decision to press ahead before the Timms Review of disability benefits has concluded.

Jonathan Brash was part of a backbench rebellion on welfare reforms.

Mr Brash said: “I am proud to be part of a Labour Government that is rebuilding our NHS, investing in schools and jobs, and putting communities like Hartlepool back on the map.

"But I did not come into politics to stay silent when something feels fundamentally wrong.

"I welcome the Government’s decision to remove the most damaging PIP cuts following pressure from me and my colleagues, but I cannot support a Bill that will still take thousands of pounds a year from people who are already unwell and struggling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We do not get people off benefits by taking away the lifeline they rely on.”

Ultimately, MPs backed the Bill by 336 votes to 242.

Earlier in the debate, Mr Brash intervened on a minister, saying the recent changes and concessions from the Government have caused “anxiety and confusion” in the disabled community.

Social security minister Sir Stephen Timms told MPs: “If you need help into work, the Government should provide it, and those who can’t work must be able to live with dignity.

“Those are the principles underpinning what we’re doing.”