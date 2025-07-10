Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash joins Labour backbench rebellion over welfare reforms
He was one of 47 Labour MPs that voted against a proposed benefit cut for future out-of-work claimants in the Universal Credit Bill on Wednesday night.
Mr Brash, who previously abstained at a Second Reading of the Bill, said the proposals remain “deeply flawed and fundamentally unfair”.
He criticised the decision to press ahead before the Timms Review of disability benefits has concluded.
Mr Brash said: “I am proud to be part of a Labour Government that is rebuilding our NHS, investing in schools and jobs, and putting communities like Hartlepool back on the map.
"But I did not come into politics to stay silent when something feels fundamentally wrong.
"I welcome the Government’s decision to remove the most damaging PIP cuts following pressure from me and my colleagues, but I cannot support a Bill that will still take thousands of pounds a year from people who are already unwell and struggling.”
He added: “We do not get people off benefits by taking away the lifeline they rely on.”
Ultimately, MPs backed the Bill by 336 votes to 242.
Earlier in the debate, Mr Brash intervened on a minister, saying the recent changes and concessions from the Government have caused “anxiety and confusion” in the disabled community.
Social security minister Sir Stephen Timms told MPs: “If you need help into work, the Government should provide it, and those who can’t work must be able to live with dignity.
“Those are the principles underpinning what we’re doing.”
