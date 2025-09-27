Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes 'The world is watching and Hartlepool is leading'
We secured the biggest deal our town has ever seen, billions of pounds of investment and 2,500 jobs through a landmark agreement with Centrica and X-energy to build the UK’s first Advanced Modular Reactors, right here in Hartlepool.
This isn’t just a win for our town, it’s a moment that puts Hartlepool on the map nationally and internationally.
But deals like this don’t happen by accident.
They take grit, determination and relentless work.
And they take belief, belief that Hartlepool deserves better, can succeed and can be part of driving our country forward once more.
Even before I was elected as your MP, I was already working with X-energy to bring this project to our town.
And before the General Election I brought the now Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, to visit Hartlepool Power Station, where I insisted that Hartlepool must be at the heart of Britain’s nuclear future.
Since the day I entered Parliament, I’ve fought for this deal with everything I’ve got.
In my very first speech I told the House of Commons: “If our history is one of industry, innovation and growth, it must also be our future… Whereas our past was in coal and ships, our future is in new nuclear.”
They weren’t just words, it was a mission.
Over the last 14 months I’ve worked flat out, meeting ministers from various department to secure a cross-government commitment.
Back in December, I became the first Hartlepool MP to meet Clay Sell, CEO of X-energy and former US Deputy Secretary of Energy.
Together with Centrica, we forged a historic UK–US partnership that puts Hartlepool at the cutting edge of global nuclear technology.
The world is watching and Hartlepool is leading.
From lobbying industry leaders, to making the case on the national airwaves and to ministers, I have never stopped shouting about our town.
That’s what “the art of the deal” looks like. Hard work. Relentless advocacy. And pride in our hometown.
And on the day the deal was announced, I spoke with the Prime Minister to make one thing clear: This deal must deliver for our town, local jobs, local opportunities, billions for Hartlepool’s economy.
I will always stand up for Hartlepool. I grew up here. I’m raising my children here.
From Hartlepool. For Hartlepool. Always.