Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has outlined his vision to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer about what the new nuclear deal for the town must deliver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement came at the signing of an agreement between the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and energy firms X Energy and Centrica in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brash, who was present at the signing, said: “This agreement has rightly attracted national attention. But now the focus must be on what it means here in Hartlepool.

Jonathan Brash meeting the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Lancaster House at the deal signing.

“This is about more than bricks and mortar or the technology that will power the new station.

"It is about our workforce, our businesses, our civic institutions, and the fabric of life in our town.

“That is where I will be directing all my efforts, making sure Hartlepool people and Hartlepool firms see the benefits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he outlined his vision to Sir Keir at the signing, adding: “I told the Prime Minister that this investment must deliver for our town in full.

Jonathan Brash meeting Clay Sell, chief executive of X Energy.

"It must mean contracts for Hartlepool businesses, jobs and training for our people and long term pride in leading Britain’s clean energy future.

“The Government has a duty to back Hartlepool in this project and I will make sure they do.”

Mr Brash also praised X Energy for its commitment to Hartlepool after meeting the company’s chief executive, Clay Sell, in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “X Energy is here for the long haul and they want to be part of the fabric of our community.

"I am working with them to make sure this project delivers real opportunity for our people, from jobs and apprenticeships to contracts for local firms.”

The £12 billion project, which would replace the existing Tees Road power station after its projected closure in 2028, could potentially bring around 2,500 jobs to the region.

Mr Brash is pushing to ensure that Hartlepool businesses are directly involved in the construction of the site, which would be on land adjacent to the EDF station, and its supply chain.

He said: “This cannot simply be a project built in Hartlepool.

"It must be a project built by Hartlepool, with our firms, our workers and our apprentices right at the centre.”