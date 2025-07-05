A Hartlepool mum is organising a community event to raise money for a local mental health charity and awareness of the support services available for people across the town.

Beverley Kingsley lost her son Daniel Walker, 32, to suicide back in April 2022 after a long battle with drug addiction.

Daniel started smoking cigarettes when he was just 10-years-old, began using marijuana as a teenager and later started taking cocaine.

The former Manor Academy pupil and dad-of-two had managed to come off cocaine and appeared to have turned a corner shortly before he died.

Beverley said: “The week he went into the funeral home, the director stated he was the eighth young male that week to be going in the funeral home who had taken their own life.”

Beverley is hosting a fundraising event later this month to let people know what services are available to people across the town, with all proceeds going to Hartlepool charity Let’s Connect.

Let’s Connect, which is based in Tees Street, Hartlepool, offers support for anxiety and depression in a mix of one to one sessions and support groups.

The fundraiser is taking place at the Traveller’s Rest pub, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, July 19 from 3pm until 7pm.

There will be a number of activities including music, children’s entertainment, a raffle, guess the name of the teddy and football cards.

Speaking about her son, Beverley, a retired care home worker, said: “He was a lovely young lad. Lovely Danny.

"I’m not just saying that because I’m his mum, he would genuinely help you if he could.

"He was a genuine lad and it’s just painful that he got wrapped up in the drug world.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, the North East has the second highest suicide rate in England and Wales with 14.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

For more information about the charity event, see https://www.facebook.com/events/1197443048488154.

Help with alcohol and drugs misuse is available from Supporting Treatment and Recovery Together (START), in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

START can be contacted on (01429) 285000 or by emailing [email protected].

The Samaritans also offer support for free on 116 123 or at https://www.samaritans.org/.