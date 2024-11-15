Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursery has risen two grades in just four months after it was judged to be inadequate by education inspectors earlier this year.

Footprints Learning For Life, in Tees Street, Hartlepool, was awarded a “good” overall grade in its latest Ofsted inspection after receiving an “inadequate” mark – the lowest of four outcomes – in June..

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management – which were all classed as “inadequate” five months ago – are all now considered to be “good” following the publication of the latest report.

It says nursery leaders “have improved many aspects of the setting and have taken steps to meet the actions set from the previous inspection”.

Footprints Learning For Life Nursery celebrates a 'good' Ofsted report after being graded 'inadequate' in June. Pictured on the left is nursery owner Vivienne Dempsey, with nursery staff member Georgia Evans, manager Gemma Frankland and staff member Charley Phillips.

Lead inspector Jan Harvey states: “Children are comfortable and confident in this safe and homely environment.

"They demonstrate they are happy and have high levels of self-esteem and perseverance.”

The report continues: “Staff focus well on the skills that children need to learn to help them move on to the next stage, such as dressing, social and personal care skills.

"Staff's enthusiasm and participation make activities lively, motivating and fun for children.”

Footprints Learning For Life Nursery celebrates its 'good' Ofsted rating. Pictured is nursery owner Vivienne Dempsey (left) and manager Gemma Frankland.

Originally registered in 2014, Footprints offers nursery and childcare provision for children aged up to 11 years and had 261 youngsters on its roll at the time of the latest inspection in October.

Delighted owner Vivienne Dempsey said: “We have paired everything back and are concentrating on our zero to five-year-olds.

"The parents have been so supportive. They believed in us.”

Vivienne, who took over the running of the nursery in January 2023, added: “We have a loyal and committed team who are all working together.

"We have a real family atmosphere.”

Footprints Learning For Life’s changes have included the introduction of a sand pit, messy room and sensory room.

Speaking about the impact the previous Ofsted report had on the team, Vivienne said: “It gave us more time to reflect on what we are doing and what is important to us.

"We now know what is important.”

To further improve, Ofsted has suggested staff “embed the curriculum for early mathematics to extend all children's understanding of mathematical language and concepts” and to “make better use of their interactions in order to challenge the most able children's thinking and maximise their learning.”