Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nursery school and preschool pupils at Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, have returned to temporary classrooms after a devastating fire on Sunday, August 13, destroyed part of the school.

The incident caused 10% fire and 100% smoke damage to its nursery department as well as light smoke damage to the remainder of the school buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Greenan, headteacher of Brougham Primary School, said: “In just over a month, since the devastating fire which destroyed our nursery and preschool classrooms, I am delighted that we have been able to welcome back our youngest children into the temporary classrooms here at Brougham.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brougham Primary School reopens its nursery after a devastating fire.

"This has been a quick turn around and has only been made possible by contractors and staff working tirelessly to get the classrooms open.

"We continue to have incredible support from the community and parents, which has filled us with optimism throughout this difficult time.

"All the staff in school, particularly the early years staff, have done everything they can to get our children back in school, including giving up their own school holidays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest of Brougham Primary School was able to resume lessons on Tuesday, September 5, at the start of the new academic year before nursery pupils returned on September 18.

Brougham Primary School undergoes major developments as its nursery and pre-school department is prepared for pupils after a devastating fire.

Mrs Greenan added: “I am very proud to be part of such an amazing team, who have done everything they can to welcome our children back as soon as possible.

"It was such a delight to see the children’s faces on Monday morning.

"Despite the devastation, we will emerge from this as a stronger and more resilient school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are more determined than ever to give all children in Brougham the very best start in life and inspire them to be the best that they can be.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed in a statement earlier this month that “the cause is deemed to be deliberate.”