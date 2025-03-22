Two friends are preparing to saddle up and cycle almost 400 miles to support grassroots football in Hartlepool.

Adam Cook and James Pearson last month completed a 130-mile Coast to Coast from Whitehaven, in Cumbria, to Roker, in Sunderland, raising £1,000 for two Seaton football clubs.

Calling themselves The Two Muppets, they recorded the ups and downs of the challenge on YouTube.

Now they have announced an even more ambitious challenge this April to ride 382 miles from Hartlepool’s Heugh Breakwater to Hastings Pier.

James Pearson (left) and Adam Cook and their bikes.

Adam, 39, said: “We’re not the fittest guys. I don’t know why we chose this, we just decided to try and raise more money for the club.

"It’s a hell of a challenge. It is less hilly than the coast to coast, but this time we are going to be riding directly through London."

Last year they embarked on “wild camping” which saw them bed down wherever they could, including by a remote lake and under a bridge.

James Person (left) and Adam Cook during their Coast to Coast in 2024.

And they will be doing the same again, and posting videos to YouTube, this year on the six-day journey to the south coast.

Both will also be carrying 20kg in kit.

Adam, who works at Hartepool Power Station, added: “Why make it easy on ourselves? It’s for a good cause.

"If people are going to donate they might as well watch us suffer.”

They are doing it to support three Seaton Carew FC youth teams – Seaton Athletic and the Sirens and Vixens sides.

Adam and James, 32, each have daughters, Isabella and Liv, aged nine, who play for the Sirens.

Last year, they raised just over £1,000 and hope to at least match it this year which will go towards funding referees and training equipment.

Adam said: “We’re becoming more and more supportive of women’s football.

"I think it’s important to spread the word, especially with grassroots.

"If we can suffer and look like idiots for the girls to thrive then why not.”

Adam and James, a shipping agent who works at Hartlepool Port, will set off on their bikes on April 6.

People can donate via their page at JustGiving.com