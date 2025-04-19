Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A senior Hartlepool councillor says a community meeting over residents’ anti-social behaviour concerns at a town park was productive.

A public meeting attended by councillors, residents, police and other community representatives was held at Hartfields retirement village, on the Bishop Cuthbert estate.

It was called to discuss anti-social behaviour after local residents spoke out about youths congregating and causing a nuisance and damage to the estate’s park and play area.

The park and children’s play area has suffered from vandalism, litter and off road bikes in recent weeks and months.

Some neighbours have hit out at officials, accusing them of “giving up” on the area.

But the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Cllr Brenda Harrison, said as a result of the meeting a site visit will be held to identify and look into various issues.

Cllr Harrison said: “I think it was a really positive meeting. There was good representation from the community in Hart ward.

"I will be following through with some of the issues that we can deal with in terms of anti-social behaviour and general neighbourhood issues.

"Hopefully, with a site visit of appropriate council officers, councillors and residents we can see exactly for ourselves where some of the problems lie.”

She added: “It was a good thing to get everyone together and it seemed to be appreciated.”

Bishop Cuthbert residents Liam Stephenson and Josh Mincher recently told the Mail of their frustrations at increased anti-social behaviour around the park, and a lack of action from the authorities.

Issues include damage to a fence allowing easier access for youths, damage caused to the area’s bandstand, and questions over CCTV coverage.

Cllr Harrison said the bandstand would be looked into and noted off-road bikes are a problem across the borough.

She admitted there were “financial restraints” which meant the council had not been able to do all it would like.

But Cllr Harrison stressed: “My message to people is we as a council want to ensure that people can live their lives safely, happily and securely and will do our utmost to make that happen.”

Mr Stephenson, a teacher in the town, described the meeting as “productive” but remained cautious.

He said: “They are trying to get things sorted, but there’s a lot to do. It’s a case of wait and see.”