Liam Stephenson (left) and Josh Mincher at the Bishop Cuthbert playground in front of the damaged bandstand. Picture by FRANK REID

Residents on a family estate say they feel let down after a park and children’s play area has become blighted by anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Householders say families are reluctant to take their children to the area in Hartlepool’s Bishop Cuthbert neighbourhood due to gangs of youths congregating, motorised scooters and off-road bikes tearing about, vandalism and litter.

Neighbours Liam Stephenson and Josh Mincher have accused council and police chiefs of “giving up” on the area.

It is believed a CCTV camera covering the park has not been working since Christmas.

The damaged bandstand.

But police and council chiefs say they are listening and acting on the concerns.

Liam, a teacher at St Hild’s School, who has lived on the estate for more than 10 years, said: “At the moment it’s probably the worst it’s ever been in terms of anti-social behaviour and lack of action from the council.

"They seem to have completely given up on it.”

Roof panels from the bandstand have been damaged, believed to be from youths climbing on it, while tyre marks have also been left by off-road bikes and motorised scooters.

A child on a motorised kart on the Bishop Cuthbert play area where tyre marks are visible.

Last Bonfire Night, fireworks were fired at houses and people.

The area is often left strewn with litter including in the park and pond, say the residents.

They have appealed to Hartlepool Borough Council for extra litter bins and raised the issue of the CCTV camera.

They have also asked for a fence “hanging to pieces” – which allows easier access to the park for youths – to be repaired although there is uncertainty over who is responsible.

Liam added: “Residents feel like they are doing their bit, ringing everything in and the police and council aren’t meeting us anywhere near half way.”

Josh, 38, a dad of two, said: “People are more reluctant to take their kids there. I feel it’s only a matter of time before someone gets killed from an off-road bike.”

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We are aware of residents’ concerns regarding ASB and have taken steps to address them, including a dispersal order to address concerns at the end of last year, and localised Operation Endurance activity to tackle nuisance off-road bikes and, wherever possible, responding to incidents as they are reported to police.

“We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Hartlepool Borough Council as well as with our communities to address crime and ASB.”

A police representative was also set to attend a residents’ meeting due to take place on Wednesday, April 2, to help “formulate an appropriate police/partner agency response”.

The force encouraged residents to keep reporting issues and information. Nuisance off-road bikes can be reported via the police and crime commissioner’s COPA app.

The leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison, added: "Tackling anti-social behaviour is a key priority for the council as we understand the impact it can have on residents' quality of life.

"In response to concerns expressed by members of the public, I have worked with local Hart ward councillors Aaron Roy and Rob Darby to arrange a public meeting which took place on Wednesday, 2nd April, at Hartfields.”

Cllr Harrison said the council will continue to work closely with the police to ensure effective action is taken to tackle ASB whenever it occurs.