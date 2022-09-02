Hartlepool pensioner, 83, took own life after stepping into path of bus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Daley, 83, died after walking in front of the oncoming Stagecoach bus in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, at about 8.15am on Monday, March 21.

An inquest into the circumstances of his death heard he also deliberately led his adult son, 55, who has a number of disabilities, into the road.

He was also hit by the single-decker bus, suffered head injuries and was taken to James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, but survived.

Emergency services following the collision on Catcote Road, Hartlepool in March. Picture by FRANK REID.

Claire Bailey, senior coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, said CCTV from the bus showed it was a “deliberate act”.

Ms Bailey said: “The CCTV revealed it was a deliberate act by Mr Daley to take himself and his son into the path of the oncoming bus.

"Not only to take his own life but for his son to be killed also.”

The inquest heard Mr Daley had been discharged from hospital on the Friday before his death where he had spent a week with food poisoning.

Flowers placed at the scene of the collision in Catcote Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.

The father of four was a widower and he and his wife had always cared for their son.

Mr Daley’s eldest son, Thomas junior, said in a statement: “He would never complain or ask for any help.

"He was a great father with good morals and great personality.

"He would always have time for his family and we all loved him very much.”

Police stated CCTV from the bus showed Mr Daley standing on the pavement near the junction of Dalkeith Road as the vehicle approached before stepping into the road and leading his son by the arm.

The bus was travelling just 8mph due to a nearby parked car and a traffic island.

The driver immediately slammed on the brakes but could not avoid the collision.

Mr Daley died at the scene of his injuries while passengers went to his son’s aid in the road.

Police said it was not known why Mr Daley did what he did.

After coming out of hospital, he was said to be in an “upbeat” mood.

Ms Bailey concluded that Mr Daley died by suicide.