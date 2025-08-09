A former soldier turned photography student has paid homage to a group of famous army veterans as part of his final degree project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Bullivant had exclusive behind the scenes access to the home for retired service men and women at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, to capture a series of candid portraits and images of day-to-day life.

It was all part of his final major project for his degree course at The Northern School of Art which he graduated from this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee said: “It was such an honour to photograph these remarkable veterans and be welcomed into their world.

Two Chelsea Pensioners who feature in Lee’s photographs travelled to Hartlepool to see the exhibition of portraits and behind the scenes photographs at The Northern School of Art’s end of year degree show.

“Through my lens, I’ve captured not only their famous scarlet uniforms, but also their quiet moments, routines, spaces and stories.

"A living history of service, sacrifice and spirit.”

Having served with the 1st Battalion of the Prince of Wales’s Own Regiment of Yorkshire from 1999 to 2005, he said: “As both a photographer and a veteran, my work is shaped by personal experience and empathy.

"I’m drawn to portraits and documentary photography that explore identity, memory and the lives of those who’ve served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Bullivant had exclusive behind the scenes access to Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, to capture a series of candid portraits and images of day-to-day life for the Chelsea Pensioners who live there.

"For me, the camera is a way to connect and tell people’s stories with dignity and honesty.

“The portrait series of the Chelsea Pensioners is the most meaningful body of work I have created to date.

"I wanted to go beyond their well-known uniforms and capture the individuals behind the tradition – their humour, resilience, and quiet dignity.”

Two Chelsea Pensioners who feature in Lee’s photographs travelled to Hartlepool to see the exhibition of portraits and photographs at The Northern School of Art’s end of year degree show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The year-long project was part of Lee's final major project for his degree course before he graduated from the Northern School of Art this summer.

Ross Martin, Regimental Sergeant Major at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, said: “There is a camaraderie and bond here which comes from a shared career in military service.

"Lee’s experience as a soldier has helped him get an insider perspective despite being several decades younger than our Chelsea Pensioners.

“We are very grateful to Lee for capturing some of the rich history and tradition we have here and wish him the best in his studies.”

Lee hopes to expand his Chelsea Pensioners documentary series by photographing more residents and collaborating on a book.