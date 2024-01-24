Hartlepool police patrol primary schools as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week
PCSOs offered advice to parents and carers parking their cars outside Kingsley Primary School, in Kingsley Avenue, and West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, in a bid to make school crossing areas safer and to mark Neighbourhood Policing Week.
Inspector Adrian Dack, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “It’s important for parents to drive and park safely around primary schools when dropping off and picking up children.
“Make sure that you park responsibly – not on zig zags or yellow lines – so that parents with small children can see the roads clearly when crossing.”
The public has been informed that more patrols are planned throughout the week at primary schools across the town.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/HartlepoolPolice.