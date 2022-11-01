Goffy, from Hartlepool, who has worked in radio across the North East for almost 30 years, said he is quitting BBC Radio Tees at the end of the year after deciding not to renew his current contract with the station.

He said: “It has been a difficult decision, but something that I wanted to be in control of.

“I have loved being alongside my special listeners and one of the greatest things that I take from my many years on the station has been the unique bond we have built with them and the many friendships created between listeners, formed via the presence of social media and at the many functions that I have organised or get togethers.

Paul 'Goffy' Gough has worked in radio across the North East for almost 30 years.

“Through those near ten years the shows have been built up on positivity, hope, surprise songs, fun and bringing real life to each broadcast. It has been a mix that has served me well and the reasons why the bond with my listeners will always be unique and very special."

Goffy, who this year celebrated the 30th anniversary of his business Goffy Media, started his radio career at Century Radio in 1994 and presented the long running Goffy In The Morning for 10 years gaining the station’s best ever figures.

He was then headhunted by Metro Radio and TFM where he presented shows for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goffy has worked with a host of well-known stars including actor Tim Healy.

Goffy, who went to English Martyrs school, started on BBC Tees in early 2013 after he was approached by station boss Dan Thorpe.

He thanked Dan for his support over the years and during changes to local radio.

Goffy added: “I hope that listeners have enjoyed our many uplifting conversations on air and one of the main features has been ‘Inspirations’ in which I highlight inspiring local people, and also incorporating charities which included myself going out into the community to host or promote their events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Goffy said he has no plans to slow down and has not ruled out a return to radio. In the meantime, listeners can continue to tune in to him on BBC Tees every Sunday afternoon.