Hartlepool Pride returns this summer after 2024 success

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:51 BST

Hartlepool Pride is returning for a second year running and will feature a host of different activities for people of all ages.

Hartlepool Pride is taking place on Saturday, July 5, from 11am-4pm and will feature live performances, music and drag shows, a pride market, creative workshops, family arts and crafts and a pop-up parade.

Sponsored by Thirteen, the event is organised by Pride in Tees Valley and coordinated by Curious Arts, the Northern School of Art and Hartlepool Art Gallery.

The full line-up will be revealed nearer the event.

Hartlepool Pride is returning on Saturday, July 5, and is set to feature a host of different activities for people of all ages. Pictured at last year's event are Audrey, JohLuke and Jane at the Curious Caravan.
Hartlepool Pride is returning on Saturday, July 5, and is set to feature a host of different activities for people of all ages. Pictured at last year's event are Audrey, JohLuke and Jane at the Curious Caravan.

Organisers are currently appealing for clothes donations for a clothes swap on the day, which can be dropped off at Community Hub Central, in York Road, and Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road.

Financial pledges towards the event can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hartlepool-pride-2025 and volunteers can also register their interest at https://tvfvolunteering.com/.

All donations received go towards the co-ordination and delivery of Hartlepool Pride, purchasing supplies and arts materials, artist fees, transport and marketing.

