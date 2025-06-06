Hartlepool Pride returns this summer after 2024 success
Hartlepool Pride is taking place on Saturday, July 5, from 11am-4pm and will feature live performances, music and drag shows, a pride market, creative workshops, family arts and crafts and a pop-up parade.
Sponsored by Thirteen, the event is organised by Pride in Tees Valley and coordinated by Curious Arts, the Northern School of Art and Hartlepool Art Gallery.
The full line-up will be revealed nearer the event.
Organisers are currently appealing for clothes donations for a clothes swap on the day, which can be dropped off at Community Hub Central, in York Road, and Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road.
Financial pledges towards the event can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hartlepool-pride-2025 and volunteers can also register their interest at https://tvfvolunteering.com/.
All donations received go towards the co-ordination and delivery of Hartlepool Pride, purchasing supplies and arts materials, artist fees, transport and marketing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.