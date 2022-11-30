Hartlepool psychic ferret Kenny defends his reputation after England vs Wales forecast

The result has brought joy not only to England football fans but also to staff and residents at Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall, where 10-month-old psychic ferret Kenny lives.

The furry fortune teller had earned a reputation for predicting the future as he is always the first to know when it is meal time.

But Kenny’s standing suffered a blip after he wrongly forecast defeat in England’s first two World Cup clashes with Iran and the USA.

Kenny has his sights firmly set on the future.

Tuesday’s match has finally ended his unlucky streak as his prediction of an England win proved correct.

Faced with three bowls of food with labels marked “win”, “lose” and “draw”, Kenny sniffed out a Three Lions victory ahead of the Group B finale.

Fans around Hartlepool roared Gareth Southgate's side to victory as England sealed their place in the knockout stages of the football’s World Cup.

Staff at the farm have told the Mail they hope Kenny will continue to guess the outcome of England games correctly.

He continues to enjoy the World Cup as becomes extra bouncy when the matches are on the radio.

After his latest forecast, we are bound to seek Kenny’s wisdom once again and will find out whether his psychic abilities are back for good on Sunday, December 4, when England face Senegal in the next round of the competition.

