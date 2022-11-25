Psychic ferret Kenny makes prediction for England’s second World Cup game against America

We are back at Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery, so that Kenny can help us predict the outcome of England’s second World Cup game.

Kenny has made a name for himself as Tweddle Farm’s bouncy and friendly ferret.

He also has a gift for telling the future as he is always the first to sense when it is meal time at the animal farm.

Ten-month-old Kenny has made another World Cup prediction./Photo: Frank Reid

Last week, however, he wrongly predicted a defeat for the Three Lions in their World Cup game against Iran.

Ahead of England’s second game against America on Friday, November 25, we decided to give him a second chance following the Three Lions’ 6-2 win.

"He didn’t get an extra treat this week,” joked farm manager Phoebe Wayman.

Kenny has forecast a disappointment for England in their match against the United States./Photo: Frank Reid

Kenny was once again presented with three bowls labelled with ‘draw’, ‘win’ and ‘lose’.

The lively mammal did jump into the ‘win’ bowl before quickly changing his mind and eating from the lose bowl instead.

Could this be a sign that England will be defeated on Friday night after taking the lead?

"We definitely have our fingers crossed for England, even though Kenny doesn’t seem to be rooting for them,” said Phoebe.

"He’s been really into the football. We’ve been playing it on the radio for him.

"He’s always bouncing around. He’s lively anyway, but he’s extra bouncy when he’s got the radio playing in the background with the football on.”