Hartlepool psychic ferret Kenny is back with his England versus Senegal prediction

The Three Lions will be hoping to continue their quest to bring the trophy home by winning Sunday’s last 16 clash.

Meanwhile, over at Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall, psychic ferret Kenny is hoping to defend his reputation for predicting the future and repeat the achievement of fellow farm resident and psychic lamb Oatesy.

She famously predicted Hartlepool United’s play-off final victory against Torquay United as well as England’s quarter-final win over Ukraine in the Euros.

Jack Richardson, who works as in entertainment at the farm, has said Kenny was just having a warm up with his first predictions.

Kenny – who is always the first at the animal farm to sense when it is mealtime – did not have a great start with his own World Cup predictions after his forecasts for England defeats against Iran and the USA were fortunately incorrect.

Buthe correctly predicted a win in England’s clash with Wales – so we decided to give him another chance.

Tweddle Farm staff have told us that the fluffy psychic is just getting started after “a little warm up”.

Kenny also enjoyed an extra treat and a new toy after he predicted the outcome of the Wales game.

Kenny's verdict for the England vs Senegal game./Photo: Frank Reid

Jack Richardson, who works in entertainment at the farm, said: "Kenny has been loving the football. He likes his sleep, he likes to sleep in his hammock, so he has had to stay up a little bit longer to enjoy the game.

"He’s definitely an England supporter.”

Fans, however, might disagree, after seeing Kenny’s latest prophecy.

Presented with three bowls of food labelled ‘win’, ‘lose’ and ‘draw’ – meaning penalties - the 10-month-old ferret was tasked with predicting the outcome of England’s World Cup clash with Senegal.

The current Africa Cup of Nations champions progressed as runners-up behind the Netherlands in Group A – seeing off Ecuador and hosts Qatar to do so.

Kenny had a quick sniff of the ‘draw’ bowl – suggesting a close encounter – before eating from the one marked ‘lose’.

Could this mean England will in fact depart from Qatar 2022 at the end of the week?