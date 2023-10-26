Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fundraising event, held at the Owton Lodge, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 21, raised £367.59 in aid of DS43 Community Defibrillators and the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation.

DS43 Community Defibrillators has already installed 52 defibrillators across the town, including one at the Owton Lodge, and continues to install many more.

Customers enjoyed breakfast alongside H’Angus, the Hartlepool United club mascot, followed by a number of activities including a penalty football challenge, ukulele class, face painting, quiz, raffle and auctions.

Matt Grocott and Sarah Lowther, general manager, pose for a photo to celebrate the Owton Lodge's charity fundraiser.

Sarah Lowther, general manager at the Owton Lodge, said: “It was great to see the children learning bits of CPR skills as well as having fun getting their faces painted, and even the parents had time for bingo and a quiz.

"Some lucky winners also took home match day tickets and gift cards.”