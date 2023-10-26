Hartlepool pub hosts successful charity fundraiser in aid of DS43 Community Defibrillators and Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation
The fundraising event, held at the Owton Lodge, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 21, raised £367.59 in aid of DS43 Community Defibrillators and the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation.
DS43 Community Defibrillators has already installed 52 defibrillators across the town, including one at the Owton Lodge, and continues to install many more.
Customers enjoyed breakfast alongside H’Angus, the Hartlepool United club mascot, followed by a number of activities including a penalty football challenge, ukulele class, face painting, quiz, raffle and auctions.
Sarah Lowther, general manager at the Owton Lodge, said: “It was great to see the children learning bits of CPR skills as well as having fun getting their faces painted, and even the parents had time for bingo and a quiz.
"Some lucky winners also took home match day tickets and gift cards.”
Sarah added: “All in all, a fantastic day for some fantastic causes.”