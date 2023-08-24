Thirteen members of West View’s Slimming World group, and two friends, climbed to the top of Roseberry Topping, raising £644 for DS43 Community Defibrillators.

The charity was set up by Pam and Bill Shurmer and the North East Ambulance Service community first responder, David Cairns, in memory of their 43-year-old son, Danny Shurmer, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice Bryson, who has 12 years experience as a Slimming World consultant, said: “I have been working with the charity for quite a while.

Members of Hartlepool's West View Slimming World group climb Roseberry Topping to raise money for DS43 Community Defibrillators.

"My dad died suddenly from a cardiac arrest 30 years ago and had there been a defibrillator, that might have saved his life. It might not have but it could have.”

Janice, who along with her husband, is a “guardian” of two defibrillators in King Oswy, said: “It is just close to my heart. I like doing things for charity. If I can help, I will. That is the type of person I am.”

The money raised will help fund a new defibrillator costing £1,300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Shurmer said: “Without the generosity of so many individuals, clubs, groups and businesses it wouldn’t be possible for us to have achieved what we have in the last two years.

Member's of Hartlepool's West View Slimming World group.

"49 defibrillators installed across the town with many more to come. We are extremely grateful to Janice and the whole of West View Slimming World group who have been tremendously supportive of our efforts to bring defibrillators close to everyone in the town.”

She added: “The community spirit shown by the people Hartlepool never ceases to amaze us.

"Everyone should be proud of what they have helped us achieve. We couldn’t do what we do without so much support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A very big thank you to all at the Slimming World group from us all at DS43.”

Speaking about their walk up to Roseberry Topping, Janice said: “We had such a fantastic time. It was not easy. There were a couple of tears on the way up but they were so determined.”