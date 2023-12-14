Pub goers can enjoy a drink once again at a village pubs as it reopens for business.

The Hope & Anchor, in High Street, Greatham, reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday, December 12, under new landlord Sean Drinkel.

Sean previously managed the White Hart Inn, in Hart Village, for four years, and said he is excited to “transform” the site and “bring it back to being a village pub.”

Sean, 39, has already started to bring back old favourites including a pool table and darts board, and is planning to reintroduce pub quizzes and music nights.

Sean Drinkel outside the Hope and Anchor, in High Street, Greatham.

The pub is set to see a complete transformation over the coming months including new seating, separating the bar and lounge area, fitting log burners and modernising the beer garden.

Residents and customers can also marvel at Sean’s annual Christmas lights display as he transforms the pub into a festive wonderland.

Sean, originally from Stockton-on-Tees, said: “I have got all my decorations from the White Hart Inn so will use them to bring some festive cheer to Greatham.”

Sean hopes that this new challenge he has set himself is successful and attracts customers from across the town.

Sean Drinkel shows off the pub's new pool table.

He said: “I know the area. It is slightly closer to my home town and obviously I have got the catch of previous customers.

"The village also has the 36 bus where Hart village did not have the transport.

"Hopefully, more people will come.”

The pub closed its doors to the public at the end of October after its previous steward, Kevin Sanderson, struggled to keep the pub running due to the rise in energy and food costs.

But Sean is ready for the challenge.

In keeping with the history of the pub, residents and locals are encouraged to share information and images they have of Greatham across the decades to “give the pub the history it needs.”

Sean said: “It’s going down a treat. I am getting praise for wanting to bring the pub back to its original state.”