Artwork produced by Hartlepool primary school pupils has been displayed at a train station in to mark a poignant railway anniversary.

Year two pupils at Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, in Crawford Street, Hartlepool, created railway-inspired artwork for Seaton Carew train station to mark 200 years since the Stockton and Darlington Railway, the world’s first passenger line to use steam locomotives, opened.

The pupils have been learning about trains and their pioneers and decided to create illustrations of Stephenson’s Rocket which have been displayed on large banners at the station.

Robert Stephenson’s Rocket won a competition back in 1829 to decide which was the best mode of transport to run on the Liverpool and new Manchester railway.

Friends of Seaton Station chairman Paul Screeton said: “The lively depictions of Rocket show how pupils grasp the importance of the Industrial Revolution and how lucky they are to be born in the cradle of railways.

“It has enthused their minds and honed their artistic talent.”