Hartlepool pupils raise money for school in Hartlepool United sponsored penalty shoot-out
Pupils at Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, raised more than £500 for their school as part of the sponsored sport event run by Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation (HUCSF).
Victoria Burton, project lead at Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, said: “Throston Primary School pupils enjoyed a penalty shoot-out with H’Angus and the HUCSF coaches and raised over £500 for their school.
"Pupils who scored five penalties were awarded with a medal, while all pupils who took part were entered into a draw to win some fantastic Pools prizes, including a match day mascot package for the York City game as well as a signed shirt.
"One class was even chosen to be the School of the Week representatives and will be VIP guests at the York City game.”
