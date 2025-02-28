Young footballers at a Hartlepool primary school took part in a penalty shoot-out event alongside Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus the Monkey and coaches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, raised more than £500 for their school as part of the sponsored sport event run by Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation (HUCSF).

Victoria Burton, project lead at Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, said: “Throston Primary School pupils enjoyed a penalty shoot-out with H’Angus and the HUCSF coaches and raised over £500 for their school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils who scored five penalties were awarded with a medal, while all pupils who took part were entered into a draw to win some fantastic Pools prizes, including a match day mascot package for the York City game as well as a signed shirt.

"One class was even chosen to be the School of the Week representatives and will be VIP guests at the York City game.”