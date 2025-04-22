Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool’s Cathlolic priest has paid tribute to the Pope following his death on Easter Monday.

Leaders across the world have been sharing their condolences following the sudden death of Pope Francis following a stroke at the age of 88.

Reacting to his death, Canon Paul Douthwaite, Catholic Priest for Hartlepool based at St Joseph’s Church, said: “We are all very surprised to hear of the passing of the Holy Father.

"He was a good man; a man for the people. Especially for those most in need.

The Vatican announced on Monday, April 21, that Pope Francis had sadly died aged 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

"He was a great father for all of his people here on Earth.”

St Joseph’s Church, in St Paul’s Road, Hartlepool, is holding a special service for the late Pope at 6.30pm on Friday, April 25, in his honour.

There will also be a book of condolences on display for people to use.

Cardinal Bergoglio was sworn in as Pope in 2013 at the age of 76 and bore the name of the 13th Century preacher and animal lover St Francis of Assisi.

Tributes have been paid to the late Pope Francis. Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Cannon Paul, who had met the late Pope, said: “I have met many Popes in my lifetime and as always, it is spiritually lifting.

"For many Catholics, it is a once in a lifetime experience.”

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December 1936 and was the eldest of five children.

Jonathan Brash, MP for Hartlepool, also paid tribute to the late pontiff saying: “I send my deepest condolences to the Roman Catholic community in Hartlepool and across the world at this sad and difficult time.

"His Holiness Pope Francis was a kind, intelligent and thoughtful world leader who lived by the beliefs he preached and will be very much missed in this time of global strife.

"Like his namesake St Francis of Assisi, he will be remembered to the world as a man of peace who stood up for those in need.”

Pope Francis's funeral is due to take place on Saturday, April 26, at 8am UK time.

His body is to be displayed in an open casket in St Peter’s Basilica from Wednesday, April 23.

The Catholic church is now in a period of mourning which will last nine days. After this, a new Pope will be chosen.