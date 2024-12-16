Hartlepool remembers the bombardment of the Hartlepools at its 110th anniversary service

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:19 BST

Members of the public gathered on the Headland this morning to commemorate those who lost their lives during the bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.

More than 100 people lost their lives during the bombardment on December 16, 1914, and on Monday, members of the community attended a service to mark the event’s 110th anniversary.

The firing of a 25-pounder gun at 8.10am marked a one minute silence and the start of the ceremony, and was followed by members of the public planting small crosses bearing the names of the children and servicemen who died during the bombardment.

Six-month-old Eleanor Necy was the youngest person to be killed during the attack and was honoured by a number of her descendants who travelled from Yorkshire to lay a cross in her name.

Descendants of Eleanor Necy, the youngest person to have died during the bombardment at just six-months-old, travelled from Yorkshire to pay their respects. Pictured from left are Mark, Maisie, Phoebe and Anne Maddison.placeholder image
Descendants of Eleanor Necy, the youngest person to have died during the bombardment at just six-months-old, travelled from Yorkshire to pay their respects. Pictured from left are Mark, Maisie, Phoebe and Anne Maddison.

Eleanor’s great-great niece Maisie Maddison, 11, said: “My grandma told me about her and we realised the museum had spelt her name wrong, so we told them and they asked if we could write a story about her so we wrote it.”

Eleanor’s niece, Anne Maddison, said: “My mum constantly reminded us of the history of the family and I think to have lost a sister at six months must have been very hard – and she was only seven herself.”

The service was conducted by the manager of the Heugh Battery Museum, Diane Stevens, who read out the names of all those who lost their lives during the bombardment.

Hartlepool’s MP Jonathan Brash, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson, and mayoral consort Phil Holbrook, also attended the service, laying wreaths at the war memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

