The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool is inviting people to celebrate Christmas with her at a carol service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The carol service is taking place on Tuesday, December 17, at 6pm at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool.

Councillor Carole Thompson said: “I would like to thank St Joseph’s for hosting this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It promises to be a great festive occasion and I hope people will come along and join me.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool is inviting people to celebrate Christmas with her at a carol service on Tuesday, December 17, at 6pm at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool.

“The carol service is an opportunity for us to come together to celebrate Christmas, so let’s raise the roof with our carol singing.

“It’s also a chance to raise funds for some deserving local causes as there will be a collection for my two chosen charities – Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Sports, Community and Youth Centre – as well as St Joseph’s at the end of the service.”

The service will be conducted by Canon Paul Douthwaite and the choir from English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College will perform.