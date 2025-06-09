A new recycling campaign has been launched to encourage people to safely dispose of their unwanted electricals.

The Hartlepool Electricals Recycling Initiative is just one of over 60 projects funded by not-for-profit organisation Material Focus, which has provided £28,607 to support the initiative.

As part of the project, 10 new drop-off points have been set up across the town including Community Hub Central, in York Road, and Seaton Carew Library, in Station Lane.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We are committed to increasing local recycling rates. So we are delighted to have joined forces with Material Focus to launch this initiative.

“Unwanted electricals, one of the fastest growing sources of waste in the UK, contain precious and finite materials such as gold, copper, lithium and aluminium which are lost forever when appliances are thrown away.

“Together we can really make a difference and help ensure a more sustainable future, so I would urge local people to support the scheme by always recycling their small electrical appliances where reuse is not an option.

“Recycling electricals helps cut waste, save energy, and protects our planet.

“So, remember, if it’s got a plug, battery, or cable don’t bin it, recycle it.”

Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus, said: "By investing in improved collection and drop-off services and exploring new recycling methods, we are taking a significant step towards creating a more sustainable future by making it easier for 10 million more people to recycle their electricals.”

Other drop-off points include Headland Sports Centre, in Union Street, and Throston Library, in Wiltshire Way.