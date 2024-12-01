Watch as Hartlepool RNLI takes delivery of new £2.45m lifeboat John Sharp
The new £2.45M S2m hannon class lifeboat, named John Sharp, arrived at the Ferry Road lifeboat station on Sunday afternoon.
It replaces the station’s current all-weather Trent class lifeboat which has proudly served the Hartlepool RNLI for over 19 years.
A number of members of the public and keen photographers turned out on the Headland to get the best views of the new arrival.
It marked the successful end of a four-day voyage from the All Weather Lifeboat Centre at Poole on the south coast where it was put through its paces undergoing trials at sea.
Speaking on behalf of the Hartlepool crew Matt Adams said: “We are all looking forward to bringing the boat back to Hartlepool where training has already started with some crewmembers taking Shannon lifeboat handling courses and mechanics courses at the Poole RNLI HQ.
“The new boat is driven by water jets powered by diesel engines which makes the boat very manoeuvrable.
“Just as importantly we will be looking forward to meeting our families whose support for us as volunteers that saves lives at sea is very important."
The funding of the new lifeboat is thanks to the generous gift left to the Charities Aid Foundation by John Sharp, who died in 2019.
While looking into his family history, John discovered that one of his ancestors, also called John Sharp, commissioned one of inventor Lionel Lukin’s patented “unimmergible” boats in 1786, helping a local community on the North East coast.
