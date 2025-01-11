Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s dedicated lifeboat service ventured out to sea 42 times in 2024 and saved at least two lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a round up of the year, Hartlepool RNLI has reported that its pagers sounded 58 times throughout the year and it directly helped 31 people in trouble.

It has been confirmed they saved two lives with more under review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew members gave 514 hours of their time in responding to calls and 1,223 hours training on the water.

Left to right: Colm Simpson, Robbie Maiden and Malcolm Cook of Hartrlepool RNLI at a service at Westminster Abbey for the 200th anniversary of the RNLI in March. Picture: Tom Collins

It has been a busy year away from the sea as well with more training and attending events in Westminster Abbey and York Minster to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.

The year saw a new lifeboat operations manager take responsibility, three trainees progress through their probationary periods and the addition of five new trainees.

Some long term crew and friends stepped down in 2024.

And in December, the service also welcomed the arrival of its new £2.45m all-weather boat John Sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool RNLI said: “As always we are overwhelmed by all of your kind messages of support, deliveries of cakes and biscuits or wishing us a safe return from a callout.

“Special thanks go out to the people of Hartlepool and the surrounding area, in particular those that have arranged charity events, the amounts of money raised and donated is truly humbling and words can not express our gratitude.”

It also thanked the many partner organisations they work alongside and expressed their love and appreciation to their families and friends for their unstinting support.