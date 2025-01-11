Hartlepool RNLI looks back on busy 2024 including more than 40 launches and saving lives
In a round up of the year, Hartlepool RNLI has reported that its pagers sounded 58 times throughout the year and it directly helped 31 people in trouble.
It has been confirmed they saved two lives with more under review.
Crew members gave 514 hours of their time in responding to calls and 1,223 hours training on the water.
It has been a busy year away from the sea as well with more training and attending events in Westminster Abbey and York Minster to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.
The year saw a new lifeboat operations manager take responsibility, three trainees progress through their probationary periods and the addition of five new trainees.
Some long term crew and friends stepped down in 2024.
And in December, the service also welcomed the arrival of its new £2.45m all-weather boat John Sharp.
Hartlepool RNLI said: “As always we are overwhelmed by all of your kind messages of support, deliveries of cakes and biscuits or wishing us a safe return from a callout.
“Special thanks go out to the people of Hartlepool and the surrounding area, in particular those that have arranged charity events, the amounts of money raised and donated is truly humbling and words can not express our gratitude.”
It also thanked the many partner organisations they work alongside and expressed their love and appreciation to their families and friends for their unstinting support.
