The hunt is on to find new members to join the RNLI lifeboat crew in Hartlepool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s RNLI station, in Ferry Road, is looking for a new team to help operate its two lifeboats, the Atlantic 85 Inshore Lifeboat Solihull and the All-Weather Lifeboat Betty Huntbatch.

The existing crew is looking to strengthen its crew availability during the day so that it can provide essential lifesaving work to prevent the loss of life at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy second coxswain Matt Adams said: "It's an invite for anyone who may be interested in joining but would like a little more information, to come down to the station for an informal chat with current crew members about what we do, coupled with a tour of the station and the boats.

Hartlepool RNLI station looks for new volunteers.

"We are looking to recruit new volunteers with availability that would allow them to respond to service calls seven days a week but specifically during weekday working hours.”

The RNLI’s Ferry Road station is opening its doors on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, between 10am and 3pm for members of the public to have a look around and ask questions about the role.

Matt said: “We look forward to meeting any potential crew members and their families who want to have a look at what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The crew members are volunteers and many will say that it’s a way of life and will testify that you get out what you put in."

Potential candidates must live or work within four miles of the Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station, have the availability to commit to a training programme and are able to volunteer 24/7 or have an employer who would allow them to respond to service calls during working hours.

Candidates must also have a driving licence, access to a vehicle and aged 18 and over.

Previous maritime experience is not essential but successful candidates must be able to work as part of a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining Hartlepool’s RNLI, members have learned an abundance of new skills and gained life changing experiences.