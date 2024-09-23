Hartlepool RNLI mechanic Garry Waugh is retiring after serving 34 years with the charity that saves lives at sea.

Gary Waugh first joined the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at its Crimdon station in 1990 before later joining the crew at Hartlepool and became the station’s mechanic.

Garry said: “Going to work every day and knowing you could be part of the crew that saves a life is quite inspiring.

"There is the day to day maintenance to take care of at the station but you never know when the pager is going to go off and at the drop of a hat, you are heading out to sea to do your bit.

"I've made many good friends over the years from lifeboat stations and RNLI staff around the country and hope to keep in touch.”

When asked about how he is going to spend his retirement years, Garry said: “Obviously it will be strange not having the pager for shouts but I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my wife Heather who has a long list of jobs around the house to sort and catching up with family and friends.

"But I will always keep in touch with my 'second family' at the boathouse.” Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden said: “It is sad to see Garry leave as he is a great friend of mine and a pleasure to go to sea with.

"He has done an amazing job in his various roles at the lifeboat station over the years and I am sure he will enjoy his retirement, and I have reminded him he will always be made welcome at the station.”