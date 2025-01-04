Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat volunteers receive King’s Coronation Medal
Hartlepool's RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Steve Pounder, presented the medals to the volunteers who were members of the lifeboat crew and had five years of service at the time of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023.
The UK has issued over 400,000 coronation medals to individuals since the King and Queen’s coronation, including front line emergency workers.
Steve, whose dad James was also an RNLI volunteer, said: “It was a privilege to present the medals to the crew in the RNLI's 200th year.
"The commitment and dedication from the volunteers at Hartlepool RNLI who are on call 24/7 to help people in trouble at sea is amazing.”
Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 142,700 lives.
