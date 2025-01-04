Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers at Hartlepool’s RNLI lifeboat station were presented with King Charles III Coronation Medals recently as a congratulations for their service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool's RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Steve Pounder, presented the medals to the volunteers who were members of the lifeboat crew and had five years of service at the time of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023.

The UK has issued over 400,000 coronation medals to individuals since the King and Queen’s coronation, including front line emergency workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, whose dad James was also an RNLI volunteer, said: “It was a privilege to present the medals to the crew in the RNLI's 200th year.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Steve Pounder presents volunteer crew member Kayley Turner with her medal.

"The commitment and dedication from the volunteers at Hartlepool RNLI who are on call 24/7 to help people in trouble at sea is amazing.”

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 142,700 lives.