Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat volunteers receive King’s Coronation Medal

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Volunteers at Hartlepool’s RNLI lifeboat station were presented with King Charles III Coronation Medals recently as a congratulations for their service.

Hartlepool's RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Steve Pounder, presented the medals to the volunteers who were members of the lifeboat crew and had five years of service at the time of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023.

The UK has issued over 400,000 coronation medals to individuals since the King and Queen’s coronation, including front line emergency workers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve, whose dad James was also an RNLI volunteer, said: “It was a privilege to present the medals to the crew in the RNLI's 200th year.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Steve Pounder presents volunteer crew member Kayley Turner with her medal.Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Steve Pounder presents volunteer crew member Kayley Turner with her medal.
Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Steve Pounder presents volunteer crew member Kayley Turner with her medal.

"The commitment and dedication from the volunteers at Hartlepool RNLI who are on call 24/7 to help people in trouble at sea is amazing.”

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 142,700 lives.

Related topics:RNLIHartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice