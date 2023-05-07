Hart village residents started their celebrations with a service at one of England’s oldest churches, St Mary Magdalene, followed by a procession to the village hall where they were met with food, drink, music, a quiz and a bouncy castle.

A keg of beer was also set up at the blue rock stone, where passers-by were treated to a free pint which they toasted to a cardboard cut-out of the King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyn Coates, a committee member of Hart Village Hall, said: “The Blue Stone is apparently from the Ice Age and village tradition is to serve free pints from it when we host a special occasion.”

Hart Village and Hartlepool's Nasir Mosque celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Reverend Canon Janet Burbury, of St Mary Magdalene Church Hart, in Hart, said: “Following in tradition, we have celebration services. Anything that’s going on in society or the local area, we celebrate.”

Meanwhile, Jim Taylor, who used to be Hart’s resident bobby, took villagers back in time with a collection of memorabilia of village celebrations across the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Hart Village also gathered on Friday (May 5) to light the village’s ceremonial beacon, which is lit at moments of national significance such as jubilees, weddings and coronations.

Reverend Burbury, who led the procession, said: “I want to thank the Hart events group who we work in conjunction with to make community gatherings happen.”

Hattie Bage dressed as the late Queen Elizabeth II during Hart's celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.

On the other side of town at the Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, residents made the most of the sunshine on Sunday, celebrating with homemade food, baked treats and garden games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farhan Ali, outreach and external affairs secretary at the mosque, said: “We have arranged this event today so that people can come in and join with us because it is a great occasion, the King’s Coronation.”

Residents were also given the opportunity to step inside Hartlepool’s own purpose-built mosque and learn more about Islam as a religion.

Mr Ali said: "We have displayed some banners and the holy Quran so that people can come in, have a look and see what Islam is, what our community is, how we are helping the local community out and what we do to serve their local community.”

Angie Hilton, a Hart Village Hall committee member, raises a drink to King Charles III during Hart's celebration of the Coronation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad