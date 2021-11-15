Hartlepool RNLI volunteers ‘stand together’ as they attend Remembrance Day services in the town

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers attend Remembrance Day services./Photo: RNLI

The lifeboat charity volunteers attended Remembrance Day services at the Headland's Redheugh Gardens War Memorial and the Victory Square War Memorial on Sunday.

Tommy Price from Hartlepool RNLI said: "Once again we stand together as one to remember the fallen from conflicts and remember those in the armed forces who are protecting us around the world today.

"We are all grateful what they have done and continue to do."

Twelve-year-old Ethan Booth was among those attending as he accompanied his proud dad and RNLI volunteer Andy at the Headland event.

Hundreds of people attended Sunday’s public service at the town’s Victory Square war memorial after 2020’s annual commemorations were curtailed due to pandemic restrictions.

The service was conducted by the civic chaplain, the Reverend Norman Shave, of Stranton Church, and attended by civic leaders including the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, and her husband, Councillor Dennis Loynes.

