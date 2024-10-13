Hartlepool RNLI welcomes new lifeboat operations manager
Steve Pounder, 65, has been a volunteer with the RNLI for the past 28 years.
Steve said: “I'm very proud to be part of the team and look forward to working alongside the dedicated volunteers we have as we celebrate 200 years of the RNLI.
“My dad Jimmy was a crew member and coxswain at the station for 10 years, so in a way, I'm just following in his footsteps.
“It's an exciting time at the station as we are expecting our new Shannon class lifeboat and the crew are really looking forward to the training associated with it.”
He continued: “All through my lifeboat career, I've had amazing support from my wife Jackie and our family who have been there for me over the years – when I've dropped everything when the pager goes off and I head off to the boat house knowing I'm playing my part in helping people in trouble at sea.”
Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden said: “I'm delighted for Steve and wish him well in this vitally important role at the station, and I'm sure all the crew will give him their full support.”
Former lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey, who stepped down from the role due to work commitments, said: “I wish Steve all the best in the new role and look forward to working alongside him as a launch authority.”
