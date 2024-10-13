Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member has been announced as the new lifeboat operations manager at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Pounder, 65, has been a volunteer with the RNLI for the past 28 years.

Steve said: “I'm very proud to be part of the team and look forward to working alongside the dedicated volunteers we have as we celebrate 200 years of the RNLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dad Jimmy was a crew member and coxswain at the station for 10 years, so in a way, I'm just following in his footsteps.

The new Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder looks forward to his new job.

“It's an exciting time at the station as we are expecting our new Shannon class lifeboat and the crew are really looking forward to the training associated with it.”

He continued: “All through my lifeboat career, I've had amazing support from my wife Jackie and our family who have been there for me over the years – when I've dropped everything when the pager goes off and I head off to the boat house knowing I'm playing my part in helping people in trouble at sea.”

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden said: “I'm delighted for Steve and wish him well in this vitally important role at the station, and I'm sure all the crew will give him their full support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey, who stepped down from the role due to work commitments, said: “I wish Steve all the best in the new role and look forward to working alongside him as a launch authority.”