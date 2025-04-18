Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool video games fan is set to star on the big screen in a world first.

Abigail Moore, 11, is one of six children whose faces will be coming to the big screen later this month in Kartoon Channel's Gaming Challenge UK Roblox competition.

Cinema goers are invited to watch Abigail and five other competitors take part in eight exclusive challenges in the online game Roblox, with two finalists going head-to-head to win a grand prize and gamer title.

Abigail’s mum, Nikki Moore, said: “Since 2019, Abigail has played Roblox avidly with her friends.

"I don't have a clue about how to play it. In fact, if anything, I was saying to her, ‘you've had too much time on that now, please come off it.’

“She used to play it with her friends an awful lot after school.

"She's a very happy, outgoing little girl. She loves to sign, dance and act – all alongside playing Roblox.”

Abigail’s film debut came when Nikki saw an advert for Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK on Facebook.

Nikki, who is a flight attendant, said: “I was just scrolling on Facebook and there was an advert that said, ‘does your child love Roblox? Do they like to game?’ It looked right up Abigail’s street.

“So I showed her the advert and she said, ‘yes, yes, yes’, so we just put her name down and applied – it was as simple as that.

“Then we got an email back and then a phone call. It just snowballed really and got bigger and better.”

Abigail, who came second in the 2023 Voice UK Kids, said: “We didn’t realise it was a film at first. We just thought it was a competition. When they told me it would be coming out in cinemas, I was in shock.”

Abigail is pictured with her mum Nikki, dad Rob and older brother Ashton.

It is the first of its kind to be brought to cinemas and something Abigail is proud to have been a part of.

She said: “I really love school, but this experience has shown me that there’s so much more I want to do – films, TV, everything.”

Kartoon Channel’s Gaming Challenge UK is out in selected Vue Cinemas from Saturday, April 19.