A Hartlepool sports club are hosting a Rugby World Cup event later this month to encourage school girls to try the sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Rovers FC, in West View Road, Hartlepool, will be holding the event on Saturday, September 27, from 1pm until 3pm.

The event is aimed at girls up to the age of 12 who may be interested in joining the town’s under 12s Westrovians team, which is a collaboration between Hartlepool Rovers FC and West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be rugby games, skills workshops and creative activities followed by a live television screening of the Women's Rugby World Cup final from the Twickenham Stadium, in London, from 4pm.

Hartlepool under 12s Westrovians team is a collaboration between Hartlepool Rovers FC and West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club.

Girls are also welcome to join the team’s training sessions every Thursday from 6pm until 7pm at Hartlepool Rovers FC, with Sunday games alternating between the West View Road club and West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club, in Catcote Road.