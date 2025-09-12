Hartlepool Rovers FC host open day to encourage girls to get into rugby
Hartlepool Rovers FC, in West View Road, Hartlepool, will be holding the event on Saturday, September 27, from 1pm until 3pm.
The event is aimed at girls up to the age of 12 who may be interested in joining the town’s under 12s Westrovians team, which is a collaboration between Hartlepool Rovers FC and West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club.
There will be rugby games, skills workshops and creative activities followed by a live television screening of the Women's Rugby World Cup final from the Twickenham Stadium, in London, from 4pm.
Girls are also welcome to join the team’s training sessions every Thursday from 6pm until 7pm at Hartlepool Rovers FC, with Sunday games alternating between the West View Road club and West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club, in Catcote Road.