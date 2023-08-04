Originally from Great Yarmouth, Terri Russell re-located her business, Terri Russell Makeup Artistry, from Southburn Terrace to Mulgrave Road, in Hartlepool, to offer more services to her clients as well as training for students heading off to college.

Mother-of-two Terri said: “I was growing so rapidly. I was fully-booked, back to back and I just found that with a bigger team, I am able to do so much more as well as give the opportunity to other beauticians, hairdressers and people who want to specialise in the same stuff as I do.”

Terri has already taken on four youngsters between the ages of 16 and 17 and given them salon training in preparation for college.

Terri Russell (front) with trainees inside her new salon located in Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool.

They will also be given the opportunity to return to Terri after college and join the business as apprentices.

Terri said: “I've taken on school leavers to open up opportunities for them so they don't have to face the negative whirlwind I did trying to get into the hair and beauty industry.”

Each student is given in-house training and will be taking part in a number of festivals throughout the summer including Hartlepool carnival day, the Maritime market and Queens Meadow Care Home fayre, where they will be offering makeup and hair braiding services.

Terri said: “My aim is to work with school leavers on the basis of it being something I’m able to offer each year, where they are also interested in the industry and wanting to progress, and being able to offer them apprenticeships within the working environment whilst having the extra training provided for treatments colleges don’t cover, such as spray tanning.”

Terri Russell outside her new salon located in Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool.

Terri, who used to be a care worker, owned two salons in Great Yarmouth where she offered a range of treatments ranging from brow shaping and lashes to hair extensions.

Sbe closed these salons down in 2018 and moved to Hartlepool after her relationship broke down.