It was confirmed on the event’s Facebook page that this year’s Hartlepool Carnival grand parade will take place on Saturday, August 12. In 2023, the event is celebrating its milestone 100th year – with a promise for more details and dates to be released in due course.

The statement said: “Hello everyone from the Carnival Committee. This year’s Carnival Saturday will be August 12. Our 100th year! Lots going to happen.”

The annual carnival is a highlight of Hartlepool’s summer calendar for families across town, and usually kicks off with the launch of Murphy’s Funfair on the Headland, culminating on Carnival Saturday.

Other highlights of the annual carnival include the sandcastle competition on Fish Sands, the competitive raft race, live music and of course, grand parade day itself. Bring on the summer!