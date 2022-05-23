Pupils to turn into royalty for a day as they mark Platinum Jubilee with parade

Pupils from Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, and Springwell School, in Wiltshire Way, will mark the occasion with a special parade on Thursday morning (May 26).

The neighbouring schools will join forces and time travel through the decades together as Springwell pupils take the role of the royal family and lead the procession to Throston Primary.

They will be cheered on by Throston Primary pupils, who will line the street in seven groups, each representing a decade from the Queen’s reign.

Springwell School pupils (in light blue shirts) Jaxon Pragnell, Eppy Bates, Harrison Winship and Leone Thomas along with Throston Primary School Head Girl Angela Hanlon and Head Boy Jack Bolton pose with cardboard cutouts of The Royal Family ahead of the parade./Photo: Frank Reid

Music from the different eras will sound throughout the parade, which will culminate with an assembly at the school hall in Throston, where everyone will sing the national anthem.

Throston Primary headteacher Mark Atkinson has said Throston pupils have also been learning how to perform the anthem using sign language, so that the event is inclusive.

Speaking of the parade, he said: "They’re very excited. They’re finding lots of amazing things about Queen Elizabeth and what she’s done over the 70 years.

"They’re finding out about the places she’s visited and what she’s achieved during those 70 years, it’s truly outstanding.”

The procession, which has been in the works for nearly a month, was a joint idea of Mr Atkinson and Springwell headteacher Zoe Westley.

It will see pupils don tiaras and costumes or dress in blue, red and white, with Springwell pupils getting on the stage at Throston School at the end of the parade.

Mr Atkinson added: "We are looking forward to seeing them and cheering them on as they go through the decades.

"Then, they’ll go on to the stage in our school hall at the end of the procession.”

The parade will kick off at 10am, with a garden party taking place at Throston in the afternoon.