Hartlepool society backs region’s only specialist eye hospital with generous donation
Members of Hartlepool’s The Oddfellows have donated £1,000 to the Sunderland Eye Infirmary to support its research.
The Oddfellows is one of the UK’s oldest and largest societies that provides social and well-being support and currently has 99 branches across the United Kingdom.
David Smith, The Oddfellows Hartlepool branch district secretary, said: “We thought this would show our appreciation for the work the hospital here does and we are interested in helping research because we know this is so important for the future.
"Every one of our members who have come here as a patient has said they have been given very excellent service.”
The clinical director for the Sunderland Eye Infirmary, Ajay Kotagiri, said: “We are immensely grateful for this donation and thank the Oddfellows for their gift of funds and words of support.
"I know they are appreciated by our teams here.”