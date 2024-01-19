A music festival is expected to be “bigger and better” as organisers finalise details and get ready to announce the headline act.

Around 5,000 fans are expected to gather on Seaton Reach for another fun-filled summer event as Soundwave Festival returns to Seaton Carew later this year.

The festival is taking place on Saturday, July 27, with event organiser By The Sea Leisure set to announce its headline act on Thursday, January 25.

English pop-rock band Bastille took to the stage as the headline act in 2023, performing alongside the likes of The Futureheads plus local singers Michael Gallagher and Michael Rice.

Fans enjoy Soundwave Festival in 2023.

Co-organiser Joe Franks said: “It’s going to be bigger and better.

"The headline act is someone we were going to get in year three, four, five.

"We did not think we would get them this early on.

"They were our number one target.”

He continued: “No name like this has been to Hartlepool.

"Considering how well it went last year, it has opened a lot more doors for us.

"We can do a lot more.”

Music goers can expect an enhanced experience this summer as more stages are set to be added.

BBC Music Introducing is also going to be at the festival, supporting unsigned, undiscovered, and under the radar music talent from across the UK.