Louise's son, Monty, 8, with Halloween decorations ahead of the charity event.

Every house on Nuthatch Close, in Bishop Cuthbert, will take part in an event to help raise money for the charity founded in memory of Hartlepool man Danny Shurmer, who died at the age of 43 following a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Danny lived in the Bishop Cuthbert area and bought his first home in Nuthatch Close before moving nearby.

Each of the 40 houses on the street will be lit up and decorated in an individual theme, with special effects in the windows making it seem as though there are “spooky goings-on” within the houses.

Decorations at the street last Halloween.

Apart from the stunning decorations, there will also be plenty of sweets for children to collect on their walk around the street.

The event has been organised by neighbours’ group Team Nuthatch, which was formed during the first lockdown.

Louise Deer, who is one of the organisers, has said the neighbours thought it was the right time to raise money for the charity established in Danny’s memory after it placed a number of defibrillators in the area earlier in October.

Louise, 38, said: "Although we did not know him directly, we are very lucky to have that facility within our community.

The street will be lit up again this year.

"We thought it was an ideal opportunity to raise some more money for the charity to help them put the equipment in the rest of the town.

"Danny’s dad got in touch with me to say they are very touched by it because Danny actually bought his first home in Nuthatch Close.

"We didn’t know that. It just makes it a little bit more special.”

The late Danny Shurmer.

The walk takes place from 6pm until 8pm on Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31, with people able to leave donations in charity buckets.

It comes after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest during the football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, highlighting the importance of having defibrillators near by.

HR manager Louise said: "It is something that you don’t think you will ever need but when you do need it, it can really make a difference between life and death.

"It really is an essential piece of kit which every neighbourhood should have.”

You can also donate by visiting Just Giving and searching for ‘Help fund public defibrillators in Hartlepool in memory of Danny Shurmer’.

