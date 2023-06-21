News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool students work with international glass artist as part of new Tall Ships Races exhibition

Students at a Hartlepool secondary school are working alongside an international glass artist as part of a new Tall Ships art exhibition this summer.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

The exhibition, titled Wonders of The Sea, launched on Wednesday, June 21, at English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Catcote Road, and is also open for a second night on Tuesday, June 27, from 4pm until 5.30pm.

The event features a range of glass artworks, photography, textiles, collages and ceramics that have been inspired by the town’s maritime history, mapping and voyaging.

Twenty Year Nine students are working on the project and have partnered with international glass artist, James Maskrey, who has been working with hot glass for over 25 years.

From left, Fearne Murray, Leah Fitzgerald and Taylor Considine, year nine students at the English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College.From left, Fearne Murray, Leah Fitzgerald and Taylor Considine, year nine students at the English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College.
The school has also been working alongside Sunderland University and the National Glass Centre, in Sunderland.

Lee Meynell, who is head of art and design at the school, said: "We're all incredibly excited to welcome back the Tall Ships in 2023 and their return gives us an opportunity to showcase the remarkable artistic talent we have here in Hartlepool.

"The exhibition features some extremely talented students working alongside an internationally renowned artist investigating our national maritime history.”

Entry to the exhibition is free and there will be around 30 pieces of work on display, including six of Mr Maskrey’s pieces which have also been featured in the Scottish Gallery, in Edinburgh, and the Victoria and Albert Museum, in London.

Mr Maskrey currently teaches at the University of Sunderland but has also delivered masterclasses across Europe.

For more information, contact the school on (01429) 273790 or via email at [email protected]

