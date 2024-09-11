Hartlepool summer reading challenge champions receive awards from Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool
Children aged from four to 11 were invited to take part in this year’s free Summer Reading Challenge at Hartlepool’s community hubs and libraries to encourage them to read for fun and to boost their reading skills and confidence.
Children borrowed six books over the school summer holidays, with 317 children completing the challenge.
Awards were presented by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, the Mayor’s Consort, Councillor Phil Holbrook, and Gemma Ptak, the council’s assistant director of preventative and community-based services.
Councillor Thompson said: “Congratulations to all this year’s summer reading champions. They have done so well and we are really proud of them.”
She added: “To read a book is to start a journey of adventure and discovery.
"It helps you grow your imagination, build your knowledge and, of course, it helps increase your literacy, which is a key skill for life.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.