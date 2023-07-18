CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, has been offering struggling families the opportunity to send their child to prom with their hair styled, a set of lashes applied and nail extensions, including nail art, done free of charge.

Owner Charlotte Tumilty "this was needed” given “the cost of living crisis and people struggling for money”.

CrimsonWaves, which only opened last month, has already helped one struggling family send their daughter Macey to prom.

Macey Needham, all ready to go to Wellfield School's 2023 prom.

Macey Needham, who goes to Wellfield Community School, in Wingate, had her hair styled, makeup perfected and was given nail extensions in what became an emotional day.

Lindsay Needham, Macey’s mum, said: “I was astounded by the generosity. They were proper nice. She took her friend with her too. Macey is going back to get her nails done at some point. She’s got a little job and is saving up.”

Lindsay, who is originally from Derbyshire but moved to Hartlepool last year, added: “It made her feel like a princess. They even did a little photo shoot for her.”

Charlotte, who lives on the Headland, said: “She absolutely loved it. I bought her a little corsage flower to go with her outfit. She wasn’t expecting a gift but it completed her outfit.”

Macey Needham having her makeup done by Charlotte and Yaisa at CrimsonWaves.

Twenty-year-old hair stylist and beautician Yaisa-louise Rehman, who recently moved from Wiltshire to Hartlepool and who works alongside Charlotte, recalled her own financial struggles during prom season.

She said: “I remember when I went to prom, I saved up for so long to get my own dress but I couldn’t afford to get my makeup done, so I did it myself.”

She added: “We have all been in those situations where we can’t even afford to do the food shop and that age is a hard age. You’ve got so much to think about and the last thing you want is to be judged.”

Charlotte said: “It’s all a competition. Everyone tries to outdo each other.”

Macey Needham with her mum, Lindsay Needham.