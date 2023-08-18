The event is taking place on Friday, August 25, from noon until 4pm at the Seaton Carew outdoor play park on The Front.

From noon until 2pm, there is the opportunity to meet a range of characters along the promenade, take part in a singalong concert with Glen Townsend and practice circus skills with Gary Martin Davis.

There will also be a hip hop masterclass taught by Ruff Diamond dancers Jason Lund and Joshua White as well as the chance to enter a sand castle competition with the opportunity to win a prize for the whole family.

Local panto star Davey Hopper will be entertaining visitors to Seaton Carew on August 25.

From 2pm until 4pm there will be a family show starring Hartlepool’s well-known pantomime stars Davey Hopper and Glen Townsend.

Councillor Paddy Brown, the vice-chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “With its golden beach, outdoor play parks, amusements, shops and a wide range of places to eat, Seaton Carew offers a great day out for all the family.

"Our Summer at Seaton events are always tremendously popular and this year we’re especially delighted to welcome some of the stars of AJ Productions, the company behind our amazingly successful Christmas pantomimes, to lead a bumper day of free activities for all the family, with all the laughs, fun and audience participation of their stage shows.”

This is all part of Summer at Seaton, an annual campaign by the economic growth and regeneration committee and Active and Creative Hartlepool teams.

Hartlepool’s A J Productions has put together the event programme and is looking forward to welcoming people from across the town.

Event producer Jacqueline Turnbull, of A J Productions, said: “We’re thrilled to bring a day full of fun to Seaton Carew. There’s truly something for everyone alongside a laugh a minute show to finish the day off where you could win big.

"It’s definitely not one to miss. To top it off it’s all completely free. So come on down and enjoy a truly spectacular day at the seaside.”