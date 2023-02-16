Georgia Hutchinson, 22, is competing in the grand final of Major Chef’s Culinary Challenge on Monday, March 20, where 3000 spectators will watch her cook.

In the North-East qualifier round, the Hartlepool College of Further Education student came out on top and received a gold medal for her work out of 65 other participating trainees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia said: “It is so exhilarating to have reached this stage and it makes me feel good about myself."

Georgia Hutchinson with her inspirational Hartlepool College of Further Education lecturer, Kevin Dove.

Speaking about her journey, Georgia said: “When I was younger I used to hate having autism. Now I quite like it. It can help me to retain focus because I’d be fuming not to reach the highest standards.”

Georgia, from the Naisberry Park area of Hartlepool, added: “Cooking has been one of the things I just enjoy doing. I can get nervous but for some reason cooking is my ‘safe’ thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia originally enrolled on a Level 1 course at Hartlepool College and has since progressed onto the foundation degree in culinary arts and management.

Kevin Dove, the college’s hospitality and catering lecturer, said: “Georgia has never let anything hold her back.”

Georgia Hutchinson being judged during Major Chef's Culinary Challenge, in Hartlepool College of Further Education.

He added: “When she first came here I remember her saying she never thought she would get a job but she was committed, even getting up at 5am before college to work in Berry’s Kitchen. She really is a great example to others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia did not always have her eyes set on London however.

She said: “I didn’t even want to enter the competition initially. Kev told me I had good skills and to go for it so to have won it and reach the national final in London is brilliant.”

She added: “I will also be forever thankful to the college and Kevin for their help and support, Kev deserves enormous credit for what he does. He is the one who makes me want to do it – a true inspiration.”

Georgia is excited for what is to come and is grateful for the support she has received so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad