Aeronauts Trampoline Club, based in the Headland Sports Centre, is facing closure after a decline in membership and rise in rent and maintenance costs means it does not have the funds to stay open.

The club, which recently moved to the Headland from Usworth Road, is currently running at a loss and, unless it raises £10,000 in the next eight weeks, risks closing its doors for the final time.

Linsey Ryder, head coach of the club, said: "It’s just awful but with everything going on at the minute, you can’t expect parents to keep paying for their kids to go.”

Aeronauts Trampoline Club, in the Headland Sports Centre.

The club faced a similar fate last year but managed to keep its head above water through match funding with Sport England.

Victoria Christie, a member of the club, said: “We do a lot of well-being work with our members and would be devastated to lose our club.

"We’ve been running for almost 30 years and been in this situation previously, but this is a particularly bad one this time unfortunately and we’re asking for help to get through it."

The club does not want to increase the price of training sessions and are looking at alternatives to raising the funds, including a Crowdfunder.

Linsey, 43, who has been running the club for the last 19 years, said: “We are very diverse and different but I love that.

"We all bring something different to the table. This should be encouraged and embraced."

Linsey, who first became a member of the club when she was 13, said: “It has always been a really friendly place. It has just been so nice and welcoming.”

The club is currently looking for donations, sponsorship and people to help with fundraising events.

Aernoauts Trampoline Club is also in the process of organising a sponsored walk and a fundraising event at the Fuschia Lounge, with more information available soon.