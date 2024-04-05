Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chase star and comedian Paul Sinha is going to be making an appearance at the festival, headlining the comedy stage on Saturday, July 27, at Seaton Reach, on Coronation Drive, Hartlepool.

Paul Sinha is an English professional quizzer, comedian, doctor and broadcaster, and is known for being one of the six Chasers on the ITV game show The Chase.

Comedy acts set to perform on this stage include MC Matt Reed, Brennan Reece, Kate Lucas, Catherine Young, Simon Wozniak, Jack Gleadow, Peter Brush, Robert White and Danny McLoughlin.

Known for her time as lead singer of M People, Heather Small is set to perform on the main stage at Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival in 2024.

Hartlepool’s own Michael Gallagher is then headlining BBC Music Introducing, supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under the radar music talent from across the UK.

Marina Josephina, Dawks, Trunky Juno, Elizabeth Liddle, Emma Robson, End Credits, Blackout The Arcade and Kerriane are also set to perform at this stage.

Headlining the main stage at the festival is Yorkshire rock band, the Kaiser Chiefs, best known for their hits I Predict a Riot and Ruby.

British rock band Feeder, perhaps best known for their hit Buck Rogers, and British soul singer Heather Small – also known for her role as the lead singer of the 1990s band M People – are also going to be blasting their hits in front of a crowd of 5,000 people.

Organisers of Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival 2024, By the Sea Leisure, have announced the full lineup for the festival which will feature three separate stages.

Finn Forster, Daytime TV, The Wildcats of Kilkenny and We Tibetans are also set to perform at the event.