Open Jar Tribute Festival set to be ‘bigger and better’ in 2024 as organisers announce lineup for two-day festival
The Open Jar Tribute Festival, in Seaton Reach, Hartlepool, is set to attract nearly 10,000 people at its two-day tribute festival on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7, 2024.
The lineup for the Friday includes tributes to Madness, Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse, Gerry Cinnamon and Kings of Leon.
On Saturday, guests can expect tribute performances to Harry Styles, The Spice Girls, Coldplay, George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender and ABBA.
Organiser Joe Franks, and owner of The Open Jar, said: “A lot of the acts are travelling from all over the country to perform.
"I am really excited after how last year went. We have managed to bag all of the best acts.
"There is no reason why this year will not be bigger and better.”
Festival goers can also expect fairground rides and food stalls at the event.
Joe said: “The festival sold out that quickly last year and was that popular, and we have already had thousands of people sign up this year, so we are doing it across two days.”
He continued: “We all loved being involved in the show last year and we saw how positive the feedback was online, so we are ready to go again.
"We had a week off from the last festival and then started booking acts.
"We are getting the best of the best.”
Event organisers are currently in negotiations with Hartlepool Borough Council in the hopes of increasing guest numbers and the number of events they can hold each year.
Currently, only five events can be held at the site each year with a maximum capacity of 5000 people.
Speaking about the 2023 tribute festival, Joe said: “On the day, we were turning people away. A couple of hundred people turned up on the door but we had to turn them away.”
Three and a half thousand people have already signed up for pre-sale tickets, which go on sale on Tuesday, November 14.
General sale tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 16.